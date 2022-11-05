Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,929,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

