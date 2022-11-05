Curi Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,937,000 after purchasing an additional 71,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,703. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

