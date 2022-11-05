Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,785 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.6% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $503,914,000 after acquiring an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after acquiring an additional 493,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,738,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,330. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

