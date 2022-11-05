Crossvault Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.2% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,988,000 after acquiring an additional 83,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,583 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,302,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,793,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.58. 51,124,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,342,152. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average is $109.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

