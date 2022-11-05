Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 1,417 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 3.3% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Home Depot by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,987. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $290.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.57.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.36.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

