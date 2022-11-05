Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Moderna makes up approximately 1.3% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

Moderna Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $10.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.41. 8,108,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,721. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.84. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $376.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,097,256.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $1,740,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,457,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,775,514.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $5,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,097,256.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 623,048 shares of company stock valued at $86,920,902 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

