Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 26,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 132,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,599,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,677,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

