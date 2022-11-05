Cronos Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and approximately $58.86 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00093055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00073348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00026216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006858 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

