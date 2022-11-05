Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives $4.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRON shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 26.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.55. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 115.15%. The company had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 273,766 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 944,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.