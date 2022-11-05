Credit Suisse Group Raises Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $110.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Xylem Stock Up 0.0 %

XYL opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average of $88.04. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $134.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

