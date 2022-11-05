Credit Agricole S A Acquires 484 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Accenture by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Accenture by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $1,249,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ACN opened at $261.16 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $164.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.00.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,693,394. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.