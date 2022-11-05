Craig Hallum Cuts Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $7.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CDLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardlytics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Cardlytics Trading Down 18.1 %

Cardlytics stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $94.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95). The business had revenue of $75.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.62 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John V. Balen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,822.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John V. Balen purchased 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,822.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $8,621,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 145,544 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after buying an additional 138,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 133,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PB Investment Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 40.1% during the third quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 343,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 98,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

