Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $25.55. 1,473,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,116.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,212,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

