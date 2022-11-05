Contrasting GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A Baozun -5.46% -10.08% -4.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.45 N/A N/A N/A Baozun $1.47 billion 0.20 -$32.56 million ($1.12) -3.77

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Baozun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GigaCloud Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baozun.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GigaCloud Technology and Baozun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Baozun 0 3 1 0 2.25

GigaCloud Technology currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 457.94%. Baozun has a consensus price target of $9.32, indicating a potential upside of 120.85%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Baozun.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Baozun on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

