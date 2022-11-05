Contrasting Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) & China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gentherm and China Zenix Auto International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm $1.05 billion 2.08 $93.43 million $1.45 45.32 China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International. China Zenix Auto International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm 0 0 3 0 3.00 China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gentherm and China Zenix Auto International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Gentherm presently has a consensus target price of $90.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.73%. Given Gentherm’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gentherm is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Risk and Volatility

Gentherm has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Gentherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Gentherm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gentherm and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm 4.39% 10.22% 6.44% China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13%

Summary

Gentherm beats China Zenix Auto International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. It also provides battery performance solutions comprising cell connecting devices and battery cable technologies used for various types of automotive batteries, as well as thermal management products for heating and cooling 12 volts, 48 volts, and high voltage batteries and battery modules; and automotive electronic and software systems, including electronic control units for climate comfort systems, as well as for memory seat modules and other devices. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers and first tier suppliers, such as automotive seat manufacturers, as well as aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Medical segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company provides its products and services in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, Romania, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

About China Zenix Auto International

(Get Rating)

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.