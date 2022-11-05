Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.50-$4.60 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,626. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $76.42 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average of $93.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

