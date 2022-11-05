ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.05.

Shares of COP stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

