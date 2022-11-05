Conflux Achieves Market Cap of $86.83 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Conflux has a total market cap of $86.83 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,440.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00321082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00121897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.00748289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.26 or 0.00579590 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00229850 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0401826 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,843,658.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

