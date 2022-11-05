Concordium (CCD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $680,266.00

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $63.78 million and approximately $680,266.00 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,669.89 or 0.31293696 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012222 BTC.

About Concordium

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,403,862,502 coins and its circulating supply is 5,475,008,336 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

