Compass Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.0% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.31. 17,541,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,681,766. The company has a market capitalization of $468.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

