Compass Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 208.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 266.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1,525.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 39,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 37,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of DexCom by 469.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,208,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,376. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 211.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

