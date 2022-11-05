Compass Financial Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 391,297 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,774,000 after purchasing an additional 323,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $486.41. 1,987,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,125. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

