Compass Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.2% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. 43,051,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,040,876. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.