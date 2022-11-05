Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after acquiring an additional 343,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,771,256,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,409,381,000 after purchasing an additional 707,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.00. 28,961,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,368,288. The firm has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

