Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

CMCO opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth $764,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 759,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 46,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 118,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Further Reading

