Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,434 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,587,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,600,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE CTRA traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,514,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

