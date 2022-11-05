Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.95. 382,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,335. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.70. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

