Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.40. 755,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,894. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

