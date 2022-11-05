Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,217 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $160.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,396,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580,500. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

