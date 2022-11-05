CoinField Coin (CFC) Price Reaches $0.26

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $78.13 million and approximately $151.00 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

