Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Shares Down 10%

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Rating) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 7,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 23,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Clean Seed Capital Group Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.37, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$12.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Clean Seed Capital Group Company Profile

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

