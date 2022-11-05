Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CINF. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of CINF opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 98,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

