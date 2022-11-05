Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CQP. Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of CQP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,674. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.85.
About Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.
