Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $84.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.02. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,762 shares of company stock worth $16,587,663 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

