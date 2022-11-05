Chardan Capital Trims Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Target Price to $5.00

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXLA. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Axcella Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.04. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe purchased 3,658,536 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,105,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,212,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axcella Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,371 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,680 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 85,541 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.