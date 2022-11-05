Celer Network (CELR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.94 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $120.24 million and approximately $12.94 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,674.92 or 0.31296921 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.