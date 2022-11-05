Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Raised to C$185.00 at Scotiabank

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CGJTF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Cargojet stock opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $79.14 and a 12-month high of $153.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.08.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

