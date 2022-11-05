CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on CareCloud to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of MTBC traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity at CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.48 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. Equities analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $178,380. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CareCloud

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 73.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the first quarter worth $56,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CareCloud by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.