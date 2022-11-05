Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$5.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.93.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$3.78 on Tuesday. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$455.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$462.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

