Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.10.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$42.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$36.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,560. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$52,560. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.53, for a total transaction of C$3,031,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,656,569.55. Insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $5,406,031 over the last three months.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

