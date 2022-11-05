Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Sorrento Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 303.43% and a negative net margin of 952.63%. The business had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Henry Ji bought 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $45,777.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,088,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,339.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,097.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,995,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,480,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 485.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,293,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,577,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 944,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

