Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target to $14.00

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LLAP. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Terran Orbital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.83.

Terran Orbital Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE LLAP opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Terran Orbital has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

Insider Transactions at Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terran Orbital will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $31,177.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,089,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,756.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,835 shares of company stock worth $444,732.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $90,857,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Terran Orbital by 5,220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 7,338,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200,302 shares during the last quarter. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth about $36,097,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 3rd quarter worth about $947,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

