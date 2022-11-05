BTS Chain (BTSC) Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One BTS Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BTS Chain has traded 11% lower against the dollar. BTS Chain has a market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $5,419.00 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BTS Chain Profile

BTS Chain’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

