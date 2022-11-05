Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) PT Raised to $20.00

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Compass Point to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.74. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49.

Brookline Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

