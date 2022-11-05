BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 536.71 ($6.21).

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BP from GBX 520 ($6.01) to GBX 530 ($6.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($5.78) to GBX 560 ($6.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 472 ($5.46) to GBX 527 ($6.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.07) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.09) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

BP opened at GBX 499.95 ($5.78) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 456.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 425.10. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310.53 ($3.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 483.30 ($5.59). The firm has a market cap of £92.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. BP’s payout ratio is -25.17%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 423 ($4.89) per share, with a total value of £317.25 ($366.81). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 423 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of £317.25 ($366.81). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 80 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 469 ($5.42) per share, with a total value of £375.20 ($433.81). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,737 shares of company stock valued at $10,422,727.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

