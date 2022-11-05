Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Boston Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.30.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.35. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

