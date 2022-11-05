Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $180.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.80) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.18.

NYSE:BA opened at $160.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.78. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

