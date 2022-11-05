BMO Capital Markets Trims Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Target Price to C$52.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CPXWF. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Capital Power stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

