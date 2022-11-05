BMO Capital Markets Cuts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$120.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$138.00 to C$120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PBH. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$124.27.
Premium Brands Price Performance
Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$78.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$77.72 and a 12 month high of C$137.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$95.58.
Premium Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
