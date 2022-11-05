Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLBD. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Blue Bird to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $306.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $206.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. 325 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 307.6% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,069,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 806,795 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 28.8% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 45,451 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 325,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 20.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

